Overview of Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD

Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. McCall works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.