Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD
Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. McCall's Office Locations
Dallas Office10740 N Central Expy Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-0146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCall performed surgery on my eye several yrs. back. My eye is doing well! I would recommend Dr. McCall to anyone who wants a trusted MD.
About Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629006036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCall has seen patients for Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCall speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.