Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO

General Surgery
4.2 (6)
Mount Clemens, MI
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO

Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Miller works at Ortho NorthEast in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Abdominal Pain and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
    1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8195
    East Texas Vascular Associates
    700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 510, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-2636
    Dr. Mark R. Robbins, MD
    1040 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 533-8702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Pain
Venous Insufficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 29, 2022
    He performed a TCAR on my Father and followed up with him often. We are very grateful for his knowledge and care.
    DWils — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO

    General Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1952513202
    Education & Certifications

    Arizona Heart Hospital
    Michigan State University
    Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Abdominal Pain and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

