Overview of Dr. Tyrun Richardson, MD

Dr. Tyrun Richardson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Richardson works at Mercy Clinic Urology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.