Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyrus Pritchard, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyrus Pritchard, MD
Dr. Tyrus Pritchard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Dr. Pritchard's Office Locations
Florence Medical Associates L. L. C.646 Cox Creek Pkwy Ste B, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 764-9994
Shoals Hospital201 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Directions (256) 386-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pritchard was very efficient, concerned, and spent a lot of time evaluating my situation.
About Dr. Tyrus Pritchard, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1710988902
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.