Dr. Soares accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyrus Soares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tyrus Soares, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Immanuel.
Locations
Pain Centers of the Midlands Dba13340 California St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 614-1999
Alegent Creighton Pain Management Bergan7710 Mercy Rd Ste 334, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 343-8590
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am treated with kindness from checking in, his nurse and Dr Soares. I am listened to and not dismissed for pain issues. They are super helpful for trying to solve/ helpful with techniques. He does not just prescribe pills. I would recommend Dr. Soares to anyone with a pain issue.
About Dr. Tyrus Soares, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154348191
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soares has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Soares. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.