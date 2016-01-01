Dr. T Michael White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Michael White, MD
Dr. T Michael White, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Corbin, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1124281167
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
