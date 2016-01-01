Overview of Dr. T Michael White, MD

Dr. T Michael White, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Corbin, KY.



Dr. White works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.