Dr. Tyson Fiala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Fiala's Office Locations
Step Ahead Foot & Ankle LLC40 Four Mile Dr Ste 8, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (281) 370-0648Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
Louetta Foot and Ankle Specialists8681 Louetta Rd Ste 150, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 370-0648
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fiala has been nothing but outstanding, I can't say enough good about him. He is very thorough, friendly, and personable. He truly cares about his patients and is not quick to jump to conclusions. The office staff and nurse are also always so amazing! I’ve been dealing with chronic foot pain ever since I rolled my ankle on a hike eight years ago. All other doctors were so fixated on bone spurs that the general recommendation every single time was stretching and weight loss, both of which never fully rectified the issue. After giving him a detailed history of the issue and former treatments, Dr. Fiala was instantly able to pinpoint the correct diagnosis: tarsal tunnel. With the treatment that he has given me, my quality of life has already improved so much. I am truly going to miss him since I am moving to Texas very soon. The wait times are occasionally longer, but this is due to him taking as much time as his patients need. The extra wait time is completely worth the outcome.
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346500584
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Fiala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiala has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiala speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiala.
