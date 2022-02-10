See All Podiatrists in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Tyson Fiala, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (54)
Map Pin Small Kalispell, MT
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tyson Fiala, DPM

Dr. Tyson Fiala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.

Dr. Fiala works at Step Ahead Foot & Ankle LLC in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fiala's Office Locations

    Step Ahead Foot & Ankle LLC
    40 Four Mile Dr Ste 8, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-0648
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Kalispell Regional Healthcare
    310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5111
    Louetta Foot and Ankle Specialists
    8681 Louetta Rd Ste 150, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-0648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. Fiala has been nothing but outstanding, I can't say enough good about him. He is very thorough, friendly, and personable. He truly cares about his patients and is not quick to jump to conclusions. The office staff and nurse are also always so amazing! I’ve been dealing with chronic foot pain ever since I rolled my ankle on a hike eight years ago. All other doctors were so fixated on bone spurs that the general recommendation every single time was stretching and weight loss, both of which never fully rectified the issue. After giving him a detailed history of the issue and former treatments, Dr. Fiala was instantly able to pinpoint the correct diagnosis: tarsal tunnel. With the treatment that he has given me, my quality of life has already improved so much. I am truly going to miss him since I am moving to Texas very soon. The wait times are occasionally longer, but this is due to him taking as much time as his patients need. The extra wait time is completely worth the outcome.
    Stephanie — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Tyson Fiala, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346500584
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Medical Center
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyson Fiala, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiala has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

