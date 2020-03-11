Dr. Tyson Green, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyson Green, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tyson Green, DPM
Dr. Tyson Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Center for Orthopaedics1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 310-3670Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care! The best doctor for foot & ankle care in the area by far!
About Dr. Tyson Green, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407001787
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.