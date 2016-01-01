See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD

Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.

Dr. Lippe works at Heading in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lippe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heading
    3001 Bee Caves Rd Ste 220, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 368-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Behavioral
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164804282
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
    University of Texas Medical Branch
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lippe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lippe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

