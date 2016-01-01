Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Dr. Lippe works at
Dr. Lippe's Office Locations
Heading3001 Bee Caves Rd Ste 220, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 368-3338Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday10:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1164804282
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
University of Texas Medical Branch
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lippe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lippe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lippe works at
