Overview of Dr. Tyson Ward, MD

Dr. Tyson Ward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ward works at Nevada Retina Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.