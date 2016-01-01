Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tzu Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Tzu Wang, MD
Dr. Tzu Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
- 1 6348 Corporate Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 988-2711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tzu Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1912932187
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
