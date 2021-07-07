Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bar-David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM
Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Bar-David works at
Dr. Bar-David's Office Locations
Podiatry60 E 56th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions
- 2 60 East 56th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There is no better doctor than Dr. Tzvi Bar-David! Dr. Bar-David performed my first bunion surgery for me 2 years ago, and I was so satisfied I went ahead and did my second surgery now, with him. When it came to deciding who should do my first bunion surgery, I called all my friends and family, and medical referrals organizations who do they know is the BEST BUNION SURGEON, and the unanimous response was DR TZVI BAR-DAVID IS THE BEST WAY TO GO, not only is he an expert in the field, but he is also super nice, caring, devoted, dedicated, and makes sure that you are kept informed and comfortable in every way possible. It is now clear they were all being truthful with every word they said, and I did today my second bunionectomy and my fifth toe as well, and I can't thank you enough for all you do. Furthermore, the team at his office made the entire process an easy and successful one!!!! Thanks so much for everything that you do. Chaya
About Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1912065996
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bar-David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bar-David accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bar-David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bar-David has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bar-David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bar-David speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Bar-David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bar-David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bar-David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bar-David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.