Dr. Tzvi Small, MD
Overview
Dr. Tzvi Small, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Bergen Plastic Surgery275 Forest Ave Ste 202, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 599-1500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Small did 2 surgeries for me. I had a double mastectomy and reconstruction and he was wonderful. I am very thankful for his surgical expertise and wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Tzvi Small, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|Montefiore Medical Center-Moses Division|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Beth Israel Medical Center-Petrie Campus
- Tisch-Bellevue Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
