Dr. Tzvi Small, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Small works at Bergen Plastic Surgery in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.