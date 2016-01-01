Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredeek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD
Overview of Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD
Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Bredeek works at
Dr. Bredeek's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sequoia2950 Whipple Ave Ste 3, Redwood City, CA 94062 DirectionsSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bredeek?
About Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1689667495
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bredeek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bredeek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bredeek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bredeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bredeek works at
Dr. Bredeek speaks German, Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bredeek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bredeek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bredeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bredeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.