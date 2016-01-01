Dr. Nawaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ubaid Nawaz, MD
Dr. Ubaid Nawaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kenosha, WI.
Aurora Cancer Care of Kenosha LLC6811 118th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 857-5750
Baycare Aurora LLC2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-4180
Aurora Pharmacy 10708400 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 884-8340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology
- English
- 1093987703
Dr. Nawaz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawaz has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nawaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.