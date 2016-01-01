Overview of Dr. Ubaldo Leli, MD

Dr. Ubaldo Leli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.