Dr. Uchechi Iloka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iloka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uchechi Iloka, MD
Overview
Dr. Uchechi Iloka, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Iloka works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Associates2544 Court Dr Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iloka?
Excellent endocrinologist
About Dr. Uchechi Iloka, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508883414
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iloka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iloka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iloka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iloka works at
Dr. Iloka has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iloka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iloka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iloka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iloka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iloka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.