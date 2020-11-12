Overview

Dr. Uchechi Iloka, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Iloka works at Endocrinology Associates in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.