Dr. Obih has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uchechukwu Obih, MD
Overview of Dr. Uchechukwu Obih, MD
Dr. Uchechukwu Obih, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Obih works at
Dr. Obih's Office Locations
Swedish Center for Comprehensive Care515 Minor Ave Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Obih is always a good listener and seems to care about my needs
About Dr. Uchechukwu Obih, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1912298860
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
