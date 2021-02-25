Overview of Dr. Uchenna Acholonu, MD

Dr. Uchenna Acholonu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Acholonu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.