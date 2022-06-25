Overview of Dr. Uchenna Chukwurah, DPM

Dr. Uchenna Chukwurah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.



Dr. Chukwurah works at The Foot & Ankle Clinic Of Albuquerque in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.