Dr. Uchenna Chukwurah, DPM
Dr. Uchenna Chukwurah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Chukwurah's Office Locations
The Foot and Ankle Clinic of Albuquerque P.C.717 Encino Pl NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 717-1591
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was great! Seemed genuinely interested in what I had to say, listened carefully to my goals, and provided immediate treatment. Had previously gone to another Podiatrist, who I was not that thrilled with, and then found this doctor. Will stay with him. Very happy with his treatment and care.
About Dr. Uchenna Chukwurah, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265766992
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chukwurah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chukwurah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chukwurah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chukwurah has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chukwurah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chukwurah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chukwurah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chukwurah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chukwurah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.