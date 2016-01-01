Overview of Dr. Uchenna Ozor, MD

Dr. Uchenna Ozor, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Ozor works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.