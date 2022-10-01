Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD
Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
nj spine and pain center pc2111 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 587-6070
nj spine and pain center pc5 Walter E Foran Blvd, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (609) 587-6070
nj spine and pain center pc2 Research Way Ste 206, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 587-6070
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Very caring and an excellent doctor.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Garden State Interventional Pain
- SUNY State University Hospital
- Maimonides Med Center
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- SUNY Brooklyn
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Hindi and Urdu.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
