Overview of Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD

Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Bhatt works at nj spine and pain center pc in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ and Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.