Dr. Uday Dandamudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uday Dandamudi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Dandamudi works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists - Trinity9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6787
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 534-5982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dan was an amazing Dr to my father. He was caring and compassionate, he made sure we knew he was there for us to help in anyway. He was knowledgeable and made us feel he was fighting for us the whole time. My dad enjoyed his conversations and visits with him very much and that's what meant the most to me.
About Dr. Uday Dandamudi, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1992759096
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc|HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY, DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCK MEDICAL CENTER, LEBANON, NH
- Metropolitan Hospital Center, New York|Ny Med College
- Edgewater Mc|Edgewater Med Ctr
- Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dandamudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dandamudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.