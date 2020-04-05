Dr. Uday Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uday Desai, MD
Overview of Dr. Uday Desai, MD
Dr. Uday Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda|Government Medical College Bhavnagar and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Nephrology At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Desai treated me during my 2nd kidney transplant at Advent Health. He was thorough, attentive, respectful, very knowledgable, and always answered all my questions in a clear and straight forward manner. I am an experienced patient and have had to deal with many medical professionals over the past 19 years due to chronic kidney disease. I can say without a doubt, Dr Desai was one of the best doctors to treat me.
About Dr. Uday Desai, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1770537615
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Edgewater Med Center|Hurley Med Center|Hurley Medical Center/Michigan State University Program
- 1994
- Government Medical College Baroda|Government Medical College Bhavnagar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Desai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
