Overview of Dr. Uday Desai, MD

Dr. Uday Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda|Government Medical College Bhavnagar and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Desai works at Adventhealth Medical Group Nephrology At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.