Dr. Uday Devgan, MD
Dr. Uday Devgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.
Devgan Eye Surgery11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (800) 337-1969
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Outstanding doctor! Had cataract surgery on both eyes several years ago, with absolutely no complications.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1801831219
- American College Of Surgeons
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Ucla-Bachelor Of Science In Microbiology and Molecular Genetics
