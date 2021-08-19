See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Uday Devgan, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (93)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Uday Devgan, MD

Dr. Uday Devgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Devgan works at Devgan Eye Surgery, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Devgan's Office Locations

    Devgan Eye Surgery
    11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 337-1969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Progressive High Myopia
Diabetic Cataracts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Progressive High Myopia

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Outstanding doctor! Had cataract surgery on both eyes several years ago, with absolutely no complications.
    Aug 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Uday Devgan, MD
    About Dr. Uday Devgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801831219
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ucla-Bachelor Of Science In Microbiology and Molecular Genetics
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.