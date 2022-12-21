See All Oncologists in Meriden, CT
Dr. Uday Lele, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Uday Lele, MD

Dr. Uday Lele, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Dr. Lele works at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midstate Medical Center
    435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 238-1555
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Anemia
Nausea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anemia
Nausea
Tobacco Use Disorder

Anemia
Nausea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lele?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Lele always listens to what I have to say. I feel heard and that is a rarity it seems. Great doctor. I have never felt rushed or dismissed. He cares. SJM
    SJM — Dec 21, 2022
