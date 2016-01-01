Overview

Dr. Uday Nanavaty, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Baroda Med College University Of Baroda and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Nanavaty works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD, Laurel, MD and Suitland, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.