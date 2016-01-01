Dr. Uday Nanavaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanavaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uday Nanavaty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Uday Nanavaty, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Baroda Med College University Of Baroda and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
1
UM Capital Region Medical Group2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
2
UM Capital Region Medical Group251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 618-2273
3
Christine Delima MD PA7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 260, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 497-9990
4
Family Health and Wellness Center5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Uday Nanavaty, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1922069434
- National Institutes Of Health, Clinical Center
- Med College Va Hosps
- Med College Va|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Baroda Med College University Of Baroda
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Nanavaty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanavaty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanavaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanavaty speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanavaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanavaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanavaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanavaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.