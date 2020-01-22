Overview of Dr. Uday Shah, MD

Dr. Uday Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Siddharth T Pandya MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.