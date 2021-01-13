Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uthaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD
Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Delaware Pain & Spine Center Inc.2055 Limestone Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 737-0800
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Uthaman my quality of life is so much better. I am able to go to the store. I went to my other pain management doctor for fourteen years. I started with Dr. Uthaman in 2020. I would recommend him to everyone I know who needs his type of treatment.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1871661041
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
Dr. Uthaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uthaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uthaman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uthaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uthaman speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Uthaman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uthaman.
