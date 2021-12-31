See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD

Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Kakarla works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kakarla's Office Locations

    Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.
    2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3580
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Surgsys LLC
    7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 425-8004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Cysts, Adult Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniovertebral Junction Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1609056647
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakarla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakarla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakarla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakarla has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakarla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakarla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakarla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakarla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakarla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

