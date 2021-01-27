Overview

Dr. Udaya Swarna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Knox County Hospital and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Swarna works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.