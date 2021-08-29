Overview

Dr. Udayakumar Navaneethan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Navaneethan works at AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Pancreatitis and Gastrojejunal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.