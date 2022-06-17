Overview

Dr. Udayini Kodali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kodali works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Houston P.A. in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.