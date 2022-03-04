See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Joliet, IL
Dr. Udit Patel, DO

Pain Medicine
4.4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Udit Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. 

Dr. Patel works at Pain & Spine Institute in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain & Spine Institute LLC
    744 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 04, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Udit Patel since he and Dr Sharma established their practice. He has saved me from what would have been wheelchair bound back surgery, just with RFA!! He is incredibly thorough, very personable, always learning something new, I just can’t say enough about him and his nurse, De. They have become family, my mother would now not be walking without him, no surgery involved, nor pain meds. I recommend him to everyone, I could go on and on. Trust me, if you go to him, you will, too!
    Cindy Escobedo (Shetina) — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Udit Patel, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114073095
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Udit Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Pain & Spine Institute in Joliet, IL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

