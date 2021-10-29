Dr. Alexis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uel Alexis, MD
Dr. Uel Alexis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Manhattan860 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 724-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York2932 Wilkinson Ave # 1B, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (212) 724-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bronx560 Prospect Ave, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (718) 667-3577
Downtown Brooklyn188 Montague St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 427-2070
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Brooklyn1513 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 427-2110Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
Very professional and very nice
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Amharic, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, Ny
- The Mount Sinai Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Johns Hopkins University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Alexis speaks Amharic, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
