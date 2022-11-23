Dr. Uel Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uel Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Uel Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Benning, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School, Rosalind Franklin University, North Chicago IL - M.D. and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
1
Defense Finance & Actg Serv7950 Martin Loop, Fort Benning, GA 31905 Directions (706) 544-4495
2
Tri City Orthopedic-kennewick6703 W RIO GRANDE AVE, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 460-5588
3
Tri-city Orthopaedic Clinic821 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 460-5588Monday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hansen is a very caring and personable doctor. He treats me with lots of respect and care. Knowing that, I know he treats all his patients with the same care. He makes me feel like his personal friend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538215447
- Rush University Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School, Rosalind Franklin University, North Chicago IL - M.D.
- Utah State University, Logan UT - BS in Biological and Irrigational Engineering
- Orthopedic Surgery
