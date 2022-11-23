Overview of Dr. Uel Hansen, MD

Dr. Uel Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Benning, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School, Rosalind Franklin University, North Chicago IL - M.D. and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Defense Finance & Actg Serv in Fort Benning, GA with other offices in Kennewick, WA and Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.