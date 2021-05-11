Dr. Adigweme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ugo Adigweme, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ugo Adigweme, DPM
Dr. Ugo Adigweme, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Casselberry, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Adigweme works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adigweme's Office Locations
-
1
Cfp Care Team LLC985 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707 Directions (407) 831-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adigweme?
First of all the staff at the 'CFP' offices at the Casselberry, location are very welcoming to their patients ... Dr. Ugo Adigweme has a very great combination of professionalism and patient care with regards to his attentiveness ... Being very fortunate and blessed as to discover such a professional surgeon taking care of my concerns .... Dr. Adigweme's explanations are very precise and to the point, which I prefer ... Thank you for your excellent treatment and care ... 'Tanya Chang'
About Dr. Ugo Adigweme, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1467945642
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adigweme accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adigweme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adigweme works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adigweme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adigweme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adigweme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adigweme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.