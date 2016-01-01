Overview

Dr. Ugochi Okoro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.



Dr. Okoro works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Demotte, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.