Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD
Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway works at
Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway's Office Locations
Niche Hand Surgery and Orthopedics8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (000) 000-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1629414339
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine
