Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD

Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University Of Maiduguri College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Odo works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Baytown, TX with other offices in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Odo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plaza 1
    4021 Garth Rd Ste 101, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 420-7211
  2. 2
    Abilene Hematology Oncology Group PA
    2000 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 670-6340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Osteosarcoma
Prostate Cancer
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Pituitary Tumor
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Hausa and Igbo
    • Female
    • 1215282694
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University
    • University Of Maiduguri College Of Medical Sciences
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odo has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Odo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

