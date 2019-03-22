Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD
Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University Of Maiduguri College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Odo's Office Locations
1
Plaza 14021 Garth Rd Ste 101, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-7211
2
Abilene Hematology Oncology Group PA2000 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Odo and her whole staff have been wonderful throughout my treatment for breast cancer. Always takes time to explain everything and never feel rushed.
About Dr. Ugochukwu Ada Odo, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hausa and Igbo
- Female
- 1215282694
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- University Of Maiduguri College Of Medical Sciences
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
