Dr. Ugur Sener, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ugur Sener, MD

Dr. Ugur Sener, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Sener works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sener's Office Locations

    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Caring doctor that listens to each and every question. Very positive and does what he says he will do. Takes the time to listen and never dismisses any portion of the conversation. Was willing to keep in touch after I left the Mayo to come back home. I always had a door open to ask him any questions and get prompt answers. Dr. Sener makes you feel important as a patient and that is comforting when as a patient it was a long road finally getting to a diagnosis. Brilliant doctor!
    StephanieKainer — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ugur Sener, MD

    • Neurology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972914844
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ugur Sener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sener works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sener’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sener. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

