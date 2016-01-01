Overview of Dr. Ugwuala Nwauche, MD

Dr. Ugwuala Nwauche, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paris, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Porthacourt Porthacourt and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Bourbon Community Hospital, Dickenson Community Hospital and Morgan County Arh Hospital.



Dr. Nwauche works at Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, KY with other offices in Sparta, NC and Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.