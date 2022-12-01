Overview of Dr. Ujuka Iloabuchi, MD

Dr. Ujuka Iloabuchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Iloabuchi works at Gwinnett OB/GYN Associates in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.