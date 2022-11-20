Overview of Dr. Ujwala Iyyunni, MD

Dr. Ujwala Iyyunni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from Ghandi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Iyyunni works at Sai Medical Clinic in Pinellas Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.