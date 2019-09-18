See All Hematologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

Hematology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Belarussian State Medical University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Naidzionak works at San Diego Oncology in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Naidzionak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Office
    7930 Frost St Ste 405, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 571-2811
  2. 2
    Chula Vista Office
    750 Medical Center Ct Ste 9, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 421-6922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    How was your appointment with Dr. Naidzionak?

    Sep 18, 2019
    While sometimes I want to hogtie him to be present in the moments we get together (busy busy helping so many sick people), he somehow manages to be a clear communicator and to help me understand what's going on. I have also felt confident that he has gone the extra mile to make sure all corners are turned and the best options are pursued, even when not the easiest route. Rare and appreciated, I have felt he put in the effort to see me as a person and my well-being as a whole. He helped me to get to one of the biggest life events of my year, knowing that there wasn't even a point to me to be alive anyway if I was missing it. I'm used to docs just saying no to be "safe". I'm not scared of dying. What I am scared of is suffering and not living while here. He not only cared enough to help me live while fighting but restored my faith and helped the process of so many hospital and office visits not be so bad. Health condition: ITP (bleeding condition) with platelets reading as low as 7,000
    Robin Satterwhite — Sep 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
    About Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

    • Hematology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Belarusian, Belorussian and Russian
    • 1023246212
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • St Marys Hlth Ctr-St Louis U
    • St Marys Hlth Ctr-St Louis U
    • Belarussian State Medical University
    • Belarussian State Medical University
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidzionak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naidzionak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naidzionak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naidzionak has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidzionak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidzionak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidzionak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidzionak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidzionak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

