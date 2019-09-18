Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidzionak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- CA
- San Diego
- Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
Overview of Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Belarussian State Medical University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Naidzionak works at
Dr. Naidzionak's Office Locations
-
1
San Diego Office7930 Frost St Ste 405, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 571-2811
-
2
Chula Vista Office750 Medical Center Ct Ste 9, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 421-6922
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Line Insertion
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Tube Insertion
- View other providers who treat Chest X-Ray
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Multiple Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Naidzionak?
While sometimes I want to hogtie him to be present in the moments we get together (busy busy helping so many sick people), he somehow manages to be a clear communicator and to help me understand what's going on. I have also felt confident that he has gone the extra mile to make sure all corners are turned and the best options are pursued, even when not the easiest route. Rare and appreciated, I have felt he put in the effort to see me as a person and my well-being as a whole. He helped me to get to one of the biggest life events of my year, knowing that there wasn't even a point to me to be alive anyway if I was missing it. I'm used to docs just saying no to be "safe". I'm not scared of dying. What I am scared of is suffering and not living while here. He not only cared enough to help me live while fighting but restored my faith and helped the process of so many hospital and office visits not be so bad. Health condition: ITP (bleeding condition) with platelets reading as low as 7,000
About Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Belarusian, Belorussian and Russian
- 1023246212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- St Marys Hlth Ctr-St Louis U
- St Marys Hlth Ctr-St Louis U
- Belarussian State Medical University
- Belarussian State Medical University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidzionak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidzionak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidzionak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidzionak works at
Dr. Naidzionak has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidzionak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naidzionak speaks Belarusian, Belorussian and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidzionak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidzionak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidzionak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidzionak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.