Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD
Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul university medical school and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Bozdogan's Office Locations
Hackensack140 Prospect Ave Ste 15, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boz was highly professional. He listened keenly. He was honest about what he knows and what he doesn't know. My surgical experience was top notch. He checks on my progress and was very confident about my diagnosis. I would recommend Dr. Boz immediately.
About Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Medical School Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Istanbul university medical school
