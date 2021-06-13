See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (66)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD

Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul university medical school and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Bozdogan works at Advanced Womens Health Care in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bozdogan's Office Locations

    Hackensack
    140 Prospect Ave Ste 15, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 996-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Quality Health Plans
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 13, 2021
    Dr. Boz was highly professional. He listened keenly. He was honest about what he knows and what he doesn't know. My surgical experience was top notch. He checks on my progress and was very confident about my diagnosis. I would recommend Dr. Boz immediately.
    Nicole Brown — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    1417112731
    Education & Certifications

    New Jersey Medical School Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Jersey City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozdogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bozdogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bozdogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bozdogan works at Advanced Womens Health Care in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bozdogan’s profile.

    Dr. Bozdogan has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bozdogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozdogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozdogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bozdogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bozdogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

