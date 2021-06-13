Overview of Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD

Dr. Ulas Bozdogan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul university medical school and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Bozdogan works at Advanced Womens Health Care in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.