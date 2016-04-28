Overview of Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD

Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Baltazar works at Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates, Vein Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.