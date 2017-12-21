See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ulises Militano, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ulises Militano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Militano works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Riverside DePaul Clinic
    2 Shircliff Way Ste 605, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 674-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • HumanaOne
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ulises Militano, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376545079
    Education & Certifications

    • Tampa General Hospital/USF
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulises Militano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Militano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Militano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Militano works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Militano’s profile.

    Dr. Militano has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Militano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Militano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Militano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Militano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Militano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

