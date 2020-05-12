Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaishampayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD
Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Vaishampayan works at
Dr. Vaishampayan's Office Locations
-
1
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaishampayan?
Best communications I've ever had with a Doctor. Dr. V is exceptionally knowledgeable, kind, upbeat, and open minded. She's now at UofM. They, and their patients are lucky to have such a well published and experienced doctor. I will be following her to her new practice. She's one of the few kidney cancer experts in the country, and has done many leading edge Phase 1 studies leading to "break through" therapies. Her recommended therapy for my cancer was contrary to what was recommended elsewhere. We achieved a 40/50% reduction in my cancer after only 2 months of therapy using the least risky therapy available. The change I made to her practice is turning out to have been one of the best decisions I've made in my cancer journey. Dr. V receives my HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION!
About Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1659318640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaishampayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaishampayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaishampayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaishampayan works at
Dr. Vaishampayan has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaishampayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaishampayan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaishampayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaishampayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaishampayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.