Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD

Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Vaishampayan works at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaishampayan's Office Locations

    Karmanos Cancer Center
    4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 527-6266
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2020
    Best communications I've ever had with a Doctor. Dr. V is exceptionally knowledgeable, kind, upbeat, and open minded. She's now at UofM. They, and their patients are lucky to have such a well published and experienced doctor. I will be following her to her new practice. She's one of the few kidney cancer experts in the country, and has done many leading edge Phase 1 studies leading to "break through" therapies. Her recommended therapy for my cancer was contrary to what was recommended elsewhere. We achieved a 40/50% reduction in my cancer after only 2 months of therapy using the least risky therapy available. The change I made to her practice is turning out to have been one of the best decisions I've made in my cancer journey. Dr. V receives my HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION!
    JD — May 12, 2020
    About Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD

    Medical Oncology
    • Medical Oncology
    30 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaishampayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaishampayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaishampayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaishampayan has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaishampayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaishampayan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaishampayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaishampayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaishampayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

