Dr. Ulka Vaishampayan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Vaishampayan works at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.