Dr. Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office1740 W 27th St, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 526-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Larka diagnosed and treated a very painful big toe. I had a painful ingrown toenail. Thank you Dr Larka!
About Dr. Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Hospital District
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larka speaks Spanish and Swedish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Larka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.