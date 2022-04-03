Overview

Dr. Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Larka works at Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.