Dr. Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Larka works at Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    1740 W 27th St, Houston, TX 77008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 03, 2022
    Dr Larka diagnosed and treated a very painful big toe. I had a painful ingrown toenail. Thank you Dr Larka!
    About Dr. Ulla-Britt Larka, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Swedish
    NPI Number
    • 1861416422
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harris County Hospital District
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
